First Sentier appoints CEO successor

First Sentier Group has appointed a successor for the CEO, Mark Steinberg, following the announcement he would step down at the end of this year.

In July, the firm announced that existing CEO Steinberg would step down as chief executive after seven years in the role and that it had commenced the search for a successor.

First Sentier has now looked internally and announced Harry Moore, current chief commercial officer (CCO), will take over the role from 1 January 2026, with Steinberg staying on as a member of the board.

This internal appointment will see Moore lead the group after almost six years with the company, including his time spent as CCO, before which he was the global head of distribution for First Sentier Investors (FSI).

He also brings with him a cumulative two decades of experience in the financial services sector, half of which he spent at Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) prior to its sale to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in 2019, at which time it rebranded to FSI.

Prior to the sale, Moore spent a decade with CFSGAM, where he worked his way up from senior institutional relationship manager to head of sales, and finally head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Before this, he spent three years with Russell Investments as a manager of institutions and government and two years at UBS as a client adviser, rounding out more than two decades of financial services experience.

First Sentier is a global asset management firm with some $214.5 billion in assets under management (AUM) across global and regional equities, cash and fixed income, listed and direct infrastructure, listed property securities, and alternative credit. The group entity was established in August and supports its affiliate investment teams of AlbaCore Capital Group, First Sentier Investors, FSSA Investment Managers, Igneo Infrastructure Partners, RQI Investors, and Stewart Investors.

Speaking on the appointment, Takafumi Ihara, director, deputy president and executive officer chief executive, asset management and investor services business unit at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, said they are pleased to appoint Moore, noting his long experience with the firm.

“His extensive understanding of our business and its operations, coupled with his strong relationships with our shareholder, our clients and our investment teams, along with his in-depth knowledge of asset management and markets, make him an excellent fit for this role.

“While Mark will remain CEO of First Sentier Group until the end of the year, I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the board, to extend our thanks to him for his strong leadership and dedication to the business over the past seven years.”

The incoming CEO added: “We are fortunate to have a high number of high-quality investment teams, deep expertise across our functions and a supportive shareholder, positioning the group well over the medium-term notwithstanding industry challenges.”

