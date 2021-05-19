Europe investor confidence up in May

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Investor confidence in Europe has been boosted by 28% in the last month, according to the HL Investor Confidence Index, as the accelerated roll-out of vaccines is likely to be behind renewed optimism.

Confidence in the UK had also risen 4% in May; while Asia Pacific, Japanese and global emerging markets fell 3% to 4%.

Susannah Streeter, Hargreaves Lansdown senior investment and markets analyst, said: ‘’The catch up game being played across Europe when it comes to the roll-out of vaccines appears to have boosted investor confidence in the region by more than a quarter.

“Investors had appeared pessimistic last month about the prospects for European assets, given ongoing lockdowns and concerns about the trajectory of the virus.

“However, confidence has risen by 28% compared to April’s levels as the prospects for full economic re-opening have inched closer.”

The index was compiled by surveying 6,000 clients on a monthly basis, with about a 10% response rate.