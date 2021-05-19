Europe investor confidence up in May

By Chris Dastoor

20 May 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Investor confidence in Europe has been boosted by 28% in the last month, according to the HL Investor Confidence Index, as the accelerated roll-out of vaccines is likely to be behind renewed optimism.

Confidence in the UK had also risen 4% in May; while Asia Pacific, Japanese and global emerging markets fell 3% to 4%.

Susannah Streeter, Hargreaves Lansdown senior investment and markets analyst, said: ‘’The catch up game being played across Europe when it comes to the roll-out of vaccines appears to have boosted investor confidence in the region by more than a quarter.

Related News:

“Investors had appeared pessimistic last month about the prospects for European assets, given ongoing lockdowns and concerns about the trajectory of the virus.

“However, confidence has risen by 28% compared to April’s levels as the prospects for full economic re-opening have inched closer.”

The index was compiled by surveying 6,000 clients on a monthly basis, with about a 10% response rate.




Read more about:
HL Investor Confidence Index
Susannah Streeter
Hargreaves Lansdown

Recommended for you

The opportunity in cloud computing stocks

Read more

Aussie value stocks appeal over global ones

Read more

Australians among the most tracking gold

Read more

Hard to ‘ignore’ investing in India: ETF Securities

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment