Escala appoints venture capital specialist for alts

5 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
Private wealth firm Escala Partners has appointed an investment specialist to broaden its focus on alternative funds. 

Neil Stanford previously spent seven years at superannuation fund Hostplus where he was the head of private equity and venture capital and established the $114 billion fund’s direct co-investment program which grew from $400 million to $1.6 billion over five years.

Having left the super fund in 2021, he has since run venture capital strategies at fund manager V-Ignite and Breakthrough Victoria, and acted as a consultant for the Clean Energy Finance Corporation. 

V-Ignite was a fund manager set up by Stanford and Brighid Pappin, former head of private equity at superannuation fund NGS Super, to run the $120 million Victorian Startup Capital Fund.

Detailing the reasoning behind Stanford’s appointment, it said it was aware of the enhanced returns, reduced volatility and diversification benefits that could be found in alternatives. Alternatives such as private markets can also provide access to opportunities which are uncorrelated to public markets. 

Earlier this year, the firm stated it had increased its alternatives allocation to more than a third in the past three years, describing the asset class as offering “fertile ground” for portfolio diversification. It launched its own alternatives platform in April which is designed to streamline operations and enhance the investment experience and set up in collaboration with fund manager One Investment Group. 

Ben James, chief executive of Escala Partners, said: “We are pleased to have Neil join our team at a time when we are increasingly offering our clients access to high-quality alternative investments. 

“The landscape for investors is changing and our clients are no longer satisfied with traditional exposures to equities and bonds. They want exposure to private markets, venture and alternative strategies that can drive returns while balancing risk. Neil’s deep experience in structuring co-investments and identifying value in complex markets will be instrumental in delivering that.”

Stanford commented: “What drew me to Escala was its commitment to delivering truly bespoke solutions for clients. Alternatives are no longer on the fringe, but a core part of sophisticated portfolios. I look forward to bringing my experience in building co-investment programs and venture strategies to help Escala’s clients access opportunities that are differentiated, resilient and aligned with their long-term wealth ambitions.”

