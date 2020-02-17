Clime IM FUM up 25%

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Clime Investment Management has posted a 25% growth in total gross funds under management (FUM) to $1.019 billion for the first half of FY20 year ending 30 June, 2020.

Following this, the company announced a fully franked interim dividend of 1 cent per share against 0.75 cents per share compared to the previous corresponding period, with the dividend payable in April, 2020.

At the same time, the statutory profit after income tax was up 303% to $0.86 million and the underlying cash profit stood at $1.73 million, the company said in the announcement made to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Clime’s chief executive, Rob Bristow, said the growth in operating earnings was helped by the momentum post the launch of the strategic initiatives of private wealth advice and third-party distribution in FY19.

“Refinement of Clime’s investment process and methodology in the last 12 months has made a material contribution to the H1 result by way of performance fees, with most group investment products contributing,” Bristow said.

“We also continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, with $10.1 million held in cash and liquid investments.”