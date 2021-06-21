ClearBridge launches unhedged version of infrastructure fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

ClearBridge Investments has launched an unhedged version of its ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income fund.

The fund aimed to provide investors with long-term inflation-linked capital growth with a focus on providing reliable income targeting 5% per annum net of fees.

This was achieved by investing in a range of infrastructure assets including gas and electricity utilities, toll roads, airports and rail infrastructure.

The firm said it had chosen these types of assets as they “all traditionally exhibit predictable income streams and income growth”.

Portfolio manager, Chris Hamieh, said: “The decision to create an unhedged version of the popular infrastructure income fund reflects feedback from both institutional and retail investors who demanded greater choice and flexibility to invest in our funds and traditionally manage their own currency risk.

“The fund will typically invest in 30 to 60 stocks spread across geographic regions both in the developed and emerging markets.”

The hedged fund was recently a winner at the 2021 Money Management Fund Manager of the Year awards.