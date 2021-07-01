Cboe acquisition of Chi-X completed

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Global market infrastructure and tradable products provider Cboe Global Markets has completed its acquisition of stock exchange Chi-X Asia Pacific.

Through ownership of Chi-X Asia Pacific, Cboe gains entrance into two of the world’s largest securities markets – Japan and Australia – to establish a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region for the first time, which was announced in March.

Cboe planned to bring new trading solutions and services to Asia Pacific, including extending block-trading capabilities of BIDS Trading to the region, which was acquired in January.

It would also add proprietary investment products, which included US index options based on the S&P 500 and Cboe Volatility Index.

Ed Tilly, Cboe chair, president and chief executive, said the acquisition represented an exciting milestone in Cboe’s growth story and an important step in its vision to become a truly global marketplace for its customers.

“The team at Chi-X Asia Pacific shares Cboe’s dedication to defining markets through innovative products, services and trading solutions,” Tilly said.

“We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we welcome the Chi-X team to the Cboe community and work together to accelerate Chi-X Asia Pacific’s further growth and extend Cboe’s global footprint.”

Vic Jokovic, Chi-X Australia chief executive, said: “Through the years, Chi-X Australia has established itself as the country’s most innovative market operator, consistently delivering best-in-class trading solutions, technology and customer service.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the future of our exchange as we join the Cboe team and leverage its global resources to further our growth and develop new products and services that will benefit the Australian markets.”