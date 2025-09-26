 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Caution warranted amid rapid inflows to fixed income ETFs
 

Caution warranted amid rapid inflows to fixed income ETFs

hybrids/diversification/fixed-income/ETF/investment-risk/

26 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Increased access to fixed income via ETFs could present diversification risk for investors, believes BondAdviser head of investment solutions Charlie Callan, if the vehicle is holding large portions of singular bonds.

At the end of last year, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority announced it would be phasing out AT1s – or hybrid bonds – in 2027 due to concerns regarding their reliability and complexity in future crises, meaning investors will need to seek alternative fixed income offerings to support their defensive portfolio allocation.

At the same time, growing interest in ETFs has created an opening for investors to access fixed income more easily and at a lower cost and entry point. According to the latest monthly figures from Betashares, Australian investors poured $1.2 billion into fixed income ETFs in August, including $779 million into Australian bond-focused ones.

Speaking on an Institute of Managed Account Professionals podcast, Callan said this development of fixed income ETFs has been a positive addition to investors’ “toolkit”, easing their access to this market and providing them with alternatives to these hybrid bonds.

“What we’ve seen, particularly in the past year or so, has been a rapid inflow into some of these things like subordinated tier two debt and that has certainly been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this hybrid market ceasing to exist,” he said.

“The benefit, however, is now starting to create some risks that need to be better understood by investors.”
But Callan, who has been working at the Melbourne-based research house for seven years and specialises in fixed income, warned some ETFs are entering the market with very large proportions allocated to singular bonds, creating a diversification risk for investors.

“For instance, an ETF owning more than 10 per cent of a single bond line, that might seem like a small number, but the truth is that everyone on the street knows that they hold that, and they know exactly how much they hold of it and so it does create a few risks in the event of a market sell-off. If you were to have big outflows to some of these ETFs, it makes it a bit of a forced seller in that asset class,” he said.

“Everybody on the street knows that, and that’s always a recipe for a bad price. So, even though tier two ETFs might be passive products, you as an investor still need to be very active and alert to the risks that are present within the product itself.”

Improving diversification, Callan said, is the key solution to this challenge, with different pathways open for standard and sophisticated investors.

“Now we think there’s two broad solutions to that. Number one is better diversification. So, picking products that own lots of different bonds, or you can, if you’re really sophisticated, go out and access this market directly so you’re not having that co-mingled risk as well.”

Callan added: “Whether it’s an ETF or if you’re holding it directly, we think that it’s an asset class that people need to be involved in, but we’re certainly trimming our exposure at the moment.”

Read more about:
hybrids
diversification
fixed income
ETF
investment risk

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
First Sentier appoints CEO successor

Global asset management group First Sentier has announced a successor for Mark Steinberg, who is due to step down at the end of the year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Interim stop order lifted on La Trobe Aussie Credit Fund

Less than one week after imposing an interim stop order on the La Trobe Australian Credit Fund, the order has been lifted after the firm made improvements to its target market determination.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Franklin Templeton co-managed fund hits $1.8bn AUM

Following the partnership between Lexington Partners and Franklin Templeton Australia formed in May, the firms’ co-managed evergreen private equity secondaries strategy has surpassed $1.8 billion in AUM.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
The winners and losers in an evolving funds management landscape

Three types of asset managers are well positioned for 2025, according to McKinsey, while another three are likely to face headwinds in the coming period as the needs of wealth clients evolve to demand more alternatives.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 3 weeks ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

1 week 6 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

2 days 22 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

3 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
65.20 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo