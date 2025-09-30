Betashares adds global fund to Wealth Builder range

Betashares has expanded its Wealth Builder range with its latest global shares ETF.

The Betashares Wealth Builder Global Shares Geared (30-40% LVR) Complex ETF is a moderately geared ETF providing exposure to an index of 1,300 developed market companies across more than 20 countries.

It has been designed to provide investors with access to the potential for accelerated wealth creation leveraging the long-term growth prospects of global sharemarkets and borrows at institutional rates that are typically lower than those for individual investors.

Its gearing ratio is expected to be maintained between 30 per cent and 40 per cent.

This fund builds on Betashares’ existing Global Shares ETF which provides the same exposure on an ungeared basis and is almost $3 billion in assets under management.

The addition means the ETF provider now offers four “moderately geared” ETFs in this Wealth Builder range, and the current three funds on offer stand at around $200 million in funds under management.

Its Wealth Builder range was first launched in April and includes the Betashares Wealth Builder Diversified All Growth Geared (30-40% LVR) Complex ETF, Australia 200 Geared (30-40% LVR) Complex ETF, and the Nasdaq 100 Geared (30-40% LVR) Complex ETF.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: “We’re proud to expand the number of options within our unique Wealth Builder range, offering Australian investors robust building blocks to construct their portfolios. To that end, GGBL provides convenient, moderately geared exposure to a portfolio of global shares, designed for investors seeking to accelerate their long-term wealth creation as part of a well-diversified portfolio.”

Earlier this month, the firm announced it has launched its first offering from its newly established private capital division, delivering institutional-grade private credit exposure for financial advisers and wholesale investors.

The Betashares Capital Cliffwater Private Credit Fund is an unlisted fund offering a highly diversified portfolio of secured, floating-rate loans to predominantly US middle-market companies, investing in a fund managed by Cliffwater LLC, a private markets asset manager.

According to the firm, the new fund has a projected 12-month distribution yield of 8–9 per cent per annum and is currency hedged to Australian dollars, offering advisers and investors an opportunity for attractive quarterly income.

