AMP Capital sells its Global Companies fund

AMP Capital has announced the sale of its Global Companies capabilities to a Canadian firm.

The company announced today that it had reached an agreement with Fiera Capital for the sale of Global Companies capability including its four-strong investment team to Fiera in a transaction which will see the transfer of the Global Companies Fund UCIT platform series.

The announcement said that AMP Capital and Fiera were committed to ensuring that existing client terms and conditions would not be impacted and clients experienced a seamless transition.

The transaction follows on from AMP Capital announcing in August last year that it would be pursuing a strategy for its Global Equities and Fixed Income businesses to explore opportunities, including partnerships, to increase their scale to accelerate growth.

Commenting on the move, AMP Capital global head of public markets, Simon Warner said the agreement delivered on AMP Capital’s strategy to find the best opportunities for its global equities and fixed income capabilities to achieve scale and accelerate growth.

“After being established in 2017, GCF has delivered great returns for our clients and I have no doubt this will continue under new leadership,” he said.

The announcement said that AMP Capital and Fiera Capital would formalise the long-term distribution arrangements to best support the AMP Capital Global Companies fund in Australia and New Zealand.