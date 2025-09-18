 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Working Aussies lacking retirement plan: Vanguard
 

Working Aussies lacking retirement plan: Vanguard

vanguard/financial-advice/pre-retirees/

18 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Vanguard’s latest report has found that while Australians’ retirement income expectation shot up some 59 per cent in the last two years, almost half of the working population have no plan on how to prepare for retirement.

In its third annual How Australia Retires report, a survey of 1,800 Australians aged 18 and over found Australians under 45 expect to need $100,000 to retire comfortably, up 12 per cent from $89,000 in 2023. 

For those aged 25–34, there is an even greater jump with that demographic expecting to need $106,000 which has risen 59 per cent since 2023, when they said they would need $66,000.  

On the contrary, couples who are already retired said they spend around half of that at $55,000 annually. 

But even as their income expectations grow, around half (48 per cent) of working Australians report having no plan for how they will prepare for retirement, as well as gaps in their financial literacy, especially around the “preservation age” they can access their superannuation. 

For those who are taking a more proactive approach to retirement, Vanguard found that retirees with a solid retirement plan are 65 per cent more likely to have a positive outlook on retirement and three times more likely to feel highly confident in their ability to support their desired lifestyle.

The effect is even greater among those who seek financial advice, with 40 per cent stating they are very or extremely confident about their ability to fund their desired retirement, almost twice (22 per cent) that of those who have never engaged a financial adviser.

Having an ongoing relationship with a financial adviser is associated with lower negative sentiment towards retirement. 

Speaking on the findings, Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said that while younger Australians tend to be more pessimistic about their retirement outlook, starting to look at this early and taking a proactive approach to retirement planning can boost their confidence.

“While a solid retirement plan will mean different things to different people, the findings told us that those with more confidence were likely to have done things like make extra super contributions or obtained financial advice,” Shrimski said.

“Having a plan can help Australians avoid the fear of running out which is one of the biggest sources of anxiety in retirement. It’s not just about having enough money, but also about having the confidence that your lifestyle is sustainable.”

Looking at how Australians can boost their retirement confidence, Vanguard suggested five key actions:

  • Having a solid retirement plan.
  • Boosting financial literacy.
  • Being familiar with the retirement system.
  • Making voluntary super contributions.
  • Engaging with your super provider at least twice per year.

 

Read more about:
vanguard
financial advice
pre-retirees

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
BT unveils low-cost menu in Vanguard partnership

BT is to launch a new low-cost “Focus” investment menu for its Panorama platform this October, in partnership with Vanguard, seeking to compete with industry superannuation funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
FY25 adviser gains far outpacing previous year

Net gains of financial advisers have already doubled since the start of FY25, according to this week’s Padua Wealth Data, with momentum gathering pace far faster than the previous financial year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
MiQ appoints CEO following AZ NGA partnership

National advice firm MiQ Private Wealth has appointed a new chief executive to lead the business through a “transformative era” after penning a partnership deal with AZ NGA earlier this month.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
‘Repeatable growth’ key for WT Financial Hubco model

WT Financial’s managing director, Keith Cullen, believes the firm’s Hubco model with Merchant Wealth Partners will be a “repeatable growth model” for the business as it scales its adviser numbers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week 4 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 days 19 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 6 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo