 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Which licensees have outpaced the ASX 200 YTD?
 

Which licensees have outpaced the ASX 200 YTD?

AFSL/ASX-200/WT-Financial/Count-Financial/Fiducian/insignia/Centrepoint/Sequoia/

15 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Two listed advice licensees have seen significant year-on-year improvement in their share price with only one firm reporting a loss since the start of the year.

Looking at share price performance from 1 January to 15 December, Insignia, Fiducian, WT Financial, Count and Centrepoint Alliance have all reported positive growth for their shareholders.  

The only licensee to report a loss for the period was Sequoia which was hurt by its link to Interprac. It was announced in November that ASIC has commenced civil proceedings against Sequoia subsidiary Interprac for critical oversight and compliance failures regarding the Shield Master Fund but Sequoia has retaliated and said it intends to “defend the allegations vigorously”.

Related News:

This year’s figures are consistent with performance at this time last year with the same five players all reporting positive gains in 2024, however some licensees are faring better this year so far.  

For example, the top-performing licensee – WT Financial – has returned 44 per cent compared to just 10 per cent last year, representing a rise of more than 400 per cent while Count has risen a similar amount from 10 per cent to 40 per cent.

View all

For comparison, the ASX 200 has returned 5.3 per cent from 1 January-15 December.

However, not all licensees reported year-on-year growth with Fiducian falling slightly from 39 per cent to 36 per cent and Insignia falling from 53 per cent to 29 per cent.  

For Sequoia, the only licensee to report a loss, this was a loss of 29 per cent, slightly better than losses of 32 per cent last year.  

Licensee 

Share price growth YTD 

WT Financial 

44% 

Count 

40% 

Fiducian 

34% 

Insignia  

29% 

Centrepoint Alliance 

4.4% 

Sequoia 

-29% 

Source: ASX, 15 December 2025

Commenting on why he believes WT Financial has seen its share price perform strongly this year, managing director Keith Cullen said the firm had delivered strong financial results as well as unveiled an acquisition model with Merchant Wealth

In its full-year results to 30 June, it reported a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $4.6 million, up from $3.9 million in the previous year, and net operating revenue of $28.4 million. 

Regarding the Hubco model with Merchant, it has enacted one Hubco with Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial & Retirement Services, and Wealth Connect Financial Services, and a second with Select Advice Group and Newleaf Tailored Financial Solutions. 

"Adviser satisfaction has reached record levels, our AI-enabled risk management framework is market-leading, and the Investco/Hubco strategy has begun to unlock significant long-term value. In short, the market is starting to appreciate how all the pieces of our strategy now fit together — and the substantial potential that still lies ahead.

“Our strategy has matured into a powerful, repeatable model. Investors can now see the foundations, the execution, and the runway of opportunity that remains.”

 

Read more about:
AFSL
ASX 200
WT Financial
Count Financial
Fiducian
insignia
Centrepoint
Sequoia

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Former Magellan investment head takes up MFF leadership role

Having departed Magellan after more than 18 years, its former head of investment Gerald Stack has been appointed as chief executive of MFF Group.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Strategy and structure key to beating business growth barriers

With scalability becoming increasingly important for advice firms, a specialist consultant says organisational structure and strategic planning can be the biggest hurdles for those chasing growth.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Praemium in $7.5m tech acquisition

Praemium is to acquire an advanced technology firm for $7.5 million, helping to boost its strategy to be a leader in AI-powered wealth management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
AMP to double adviser client capacity with end-to-end North portal

Next year will see AMP roll out an end-to-end solution for its North platform, marking a shift in the firm’s position within the advice technology sector and building on adviser feedback.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 months 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
4 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
4 months 1 week ago
AMP settles advice commission class action

AMP has agreed in principle to settle an advice and insurance class action that commenced in 2020 related to historic commission payment activity. ...

4 days 20 hours ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

3 weeks 4 days ago
ASIC releases November adviser exam results

ASIC has released the results of the latest financial adviser exam, held in November 2025....

1 week 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.38 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
67.63 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo