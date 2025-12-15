 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Praemium in $7.5m tech acquisition
 

Praemium in $7.5m tech acquisition

praemium/acquisition/M&A/AI/

15 December 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Praemium is to acquire an advanced technology firm, helping to boost its strategy to be a leader in AI-powered wealth management.  

The platform is seeking to acquire Technotia Laboratories, a specialist in advanced technology and computing machinery and intelligence (CM&I).  

Established in 2019, the Melbourne-based firm has a track record of delivering scientifically-rigourous, practical solutions across multiple industries. Its website describes how the use of CM&I supports complex problem solving with precision and insight rather than relying on AI and that its work had been used in financial services, health and energy sectors.

Related News:

The two firms have already collaborated since late 2024 to enhance Praemium’s superannuation solution and Praemium has now identified the opportunity to leverage it across the entire platform.

This will enable Praemium to “accelerate innovation, enhance automation, and unlock data-driven insights that enable tailored strategies at scale”.

View all

It said: “By integrating Technotia Laboratories’ proprietary technology and scientific expertise, Praemium will deliver a platform that sets a new benchmark for high-net-worth advisers. The combined capability will enable advisers to operate with greater precision, scale and speed, while deepening client engagement and driving superior outcomes.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the platform will acquire the tech firm for 9,047,045 ordinary shares at $0.829 per share, equivalent to $7.5 million. The deal is expected to complete in January 2026 and Praemium non-executive director, Daniel Lipshut, will move into an operational leadership role to become CEO of the tech firm.

Commenting on the move, Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said: “The rapid expansion of AI in financial services demands more than speed, it requires trust and proven capability.  

“Through the acquisition of Technotia Laboratories, Praemium will embed specialist expertise directly into our platform, ensuring innovation is delivered with scientific rigour and reliability. This cements Praemium’s leadership in the high-net-worth advice segment, combining trusted wealth management experience with advanced AI technologies, to set the standard for smart efficient advice and exceptional client outcomes.”

In its quarterly results to 30 September, the platform reported quarterly net inflows of $667 million and total funds under administration rose 13 per cent to $67 billion. On its separately managed account (SMA) division, it saw net inflows of $237 million with FUA at $13.6 billion, while there had been a “stabilisation in adviser exits” on its Powerwrap offering, causing Powerwrap FUA to stand at $14 billion. 

Read more about:
praemium
acquisition
M&A
AI

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Which licensees have outpaced the ASX 200 YTD?

As the end of the year approaches, two listed advice licensees have seen significant year-on-year improvement in their share price with only one firm reporting a loss since the start of 2025.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Former Magellan investment head takes up MFF leadership role

Having departed Magellan after more than 18 years, its former head of investment Gerald Stack has been appointed as chief executive of MFF Group.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Strategy and structure key to beating business growth barriers

With scalability becoming increasingly important for advice firms, a specialist consultant says organisational structure and strategic planning can be the biggest hurdles for those chasing growth.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
AMP to double adviser client capacity with end-to-end North portal

Next year will see AMP roll out an end-to-end solution for its North platform, marking a shift in the firm’s position within the advice technology sector and building on adviser feedback.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 months 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
4 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
4 months 1 week ago
AMP settles advice commission class action

AMP has agreed in principle to settle an advice and insurance class action that commenced in 2020 related to historic commission payment activity. ...

4 days 20 hours ago
Advice salaries see $50k uplift amid talent shortage

Advice firms are increasing their base salaries by as much as $50k to attract talent, particularly seeking advisers with a portable book of clients, but equity offerings ...

3 weeks 4 days ago
ASIC releases November adviser exam results

ASIC has released the results of the latest financial adviser exam, held in November 2025....

1 week 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.38 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
110.90 3 y p.a(%)
3
SGH Income Trust Dis AUD
80.01 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
67.63 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo