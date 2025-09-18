 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. ‘Repeatable growth’ key for WT Financial Hubco model
 

‘Repeatable growth’ key for WT Financial Hubco model

WT-Financial-Group/WT-Financial/Keith-Cullen/growth/scaled-advice/

18 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

WT Financial’s managing director, Keith Cullen, believes the firm’s Hubco model with Merchant Wealth Partners will be a “repeatable growth model” for the business as it scales its adviser numbers. 

Earlier in the year, licensee WT Financial enacted a joint venture with Merchant Wealth Partners to form a new entity called Investco which will provide strategic growth capital to advice practices. Unlike traditional private equity, Investco will take non-controlling interests and offer patient capital to the firms with whom it partners, known as “Hubco”.

In the firm’s annual report, Cullen said this will provide the licensee with a “repeatable growth model” in the future. As of the end of 2024, WT Financial had 490 advisers which made it the fourth-largest AFSL in Australia.

Related News:

It has already enacted one Hubco with Titan Financial Planning, Darwin Financial & Retirement Services, and Wealth Connect Financial Services, and a second with Select Advice Group and Newleaf Tailored Financial Solutions. 

“What is critical here is that these partnerships and transactions were not found by chance – they were originated, structured and executed under WTL’s mandate, using our expertise in due diligence, integration and risk management.

View all

“This is a repeatable growth model that we believe will continue to generate value for years to come.”
Further expansion of the Investco and Hubco model is expected, and this will unlock equity value for practices while also strengthening the WT Financial network, helped by strong industry tailwinds and a scarcity of advice providers.

In its financial year results, WT Financial reported a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $4.6 million, up 20.5 per cent from $3.9 million in the previous year. Over one year, shares in the firm are up by 50 per cent compared to gains of 7 per cent by the ASX 200. 

Cullen also discussed the strength of the firm’s AI-driven risk management framework which allows advice documents and files to be peer-reviewed in real time and for advisers to resolve issues before any potential regulatory or consumer impact. 

As well as helping prevent regulatory breaches, he said this is helping to smooth out the acquisition process.

“This is not only about risk reduction, it is about helping advisers perfect their advice, raising their standard of delivery and embedding quality assurance into every part of the advice process. It is this capability that has made each acquisition smoother, integration faster and adviser satisfaction consistently higher.”
 

Read more about:
WT Financial Group
WT Financial
Keith Cullen
growth
scaled advice

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
BT unveils low-cost menu in Vanguard partnership

BT is to launch a new low-cost “Focus” investment menu for its Panorama platform this October, in partnership with Vanguard, seeking to compete with industry superannuation funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
FY25 adviser gains far outpacing previous year

Net gains of financial advisers have already doubled since the start of FY25, according to this week’s Padua Wealth Data, with momentum gathering pace far faster than the previous financial year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
MiQ appoints CEO following AZ NGA partnership

National advice firm MiQ Private Wealth has appointed a new chief executive to lead the business through a “transformative era” after penning a partnership deal with AZ NGA earlier this month.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Working Aussies lacking retirement plan: Vanguard

Australians under 45 expect to need $100,000 per year to retire comfortably, but almost half the working population have no plan on how they will achieve this, Vanguard has found.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week 4 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 days 19 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 6 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo