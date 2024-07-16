 
Tribeca Financial opens Sydney office

16 July 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
Tribeca Financial has expanded its advice footprint by establishing an outpost in Sydney and welcoming a new partner onboard.

The financial advice practice, which is located in Melbourne’s Hawthorn, has opened an outpost in Sydney’s Northern Beaches. This includes the appointment of Peter Higgins as a partner and senior adviser at Tribeca Sydney.

Higgins joins Tribeca chief executive Ryan Watson, chairman Brad Fox, and Melbourne partner and head of advice Robert Devlin.

Prior to his new position, Higgins was a senior financial planner at bdhSterling for one year and worked at Lifetime Private Wealth for over a decade in several advice-related roles.

The strategic move is part of Tribeca’s vision to expand its client-centric business and foster the development of careers in the advice profession, the firm stated.

“Tribeca is always on the lookout for exceptional talent aligned with our purpose, vision, and values. Early conversations with Peter revealed not only his remarkable ability in financial advice but also his alignment with Tribeca’s vision for financial wellbeing advice,” described Watson.

“Peter’s dedication to building a great practice, which focuses on both growing like-minded advice professionals and serving the financial wellbeing needs of Australians, makes him a perfect fit for our tribe,” the CEO added.

Commenting on his new role at Tribeca, Higgins said: “I’ve admired the work Tribeca does from a far for some time. The decision to join wasn’t something that happened overnight. Ryan and I discussed the opportunity almost weekly over a six-month period and with some careful consideration I decided to join.”

Moreover, the advice firm recently appointed Jake Boulter as a senior adviser, who joined from wealth management firm Principal Partners. Benjamin Traficante was also hired as a client experience associate, coming from First Financial.

According to Watson, the three appointments signify Tribeca’s desire to continue growing in the “people business”.

“These professionals bring experience and innovative ideas that will enhance Tribeca’s ability to serve both new and existing clients. Their addition to our team underscores our commitment to innovation and reinforces our belief that we are in the ‘people business’.

“While we provide financial advice, our success hinges on the dedication of our Tribe and the loyalty of our clients. Attracting talented individuals is a testament to Tribeca being a destination for great advice talent and a recognition that we are on the right path.”
 

Read more about:
Sydney
Tribeca Financial
hires
financial advice

