Padua partners to deliver planner-broker integration

5 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
Financial advice technology provider Padua Solutions has entered into a strategic investment and partnership with fintech WealthX to help advisers work closely with mortgage brokers.

WealthX, a subsidiary of Altrata, is an Australian financial services technology firm specialising in enhancing digital connectivity between borrowers, mortgage brokers and lenders. 

Leveraging the consumer data rights and open banking frameworks to accurately assess client positions and track key drivers in real time, WealthX facilitates personalised advice and proactive client engagement.

The firm also tracks client-level financial details, such as cash flow, property and mortgage data, as well as offers a digitally enabled platform for mortgage brokers and streamlines loan submissions with end-to-end digital capabilities.

Utilising the firm’s respective specialities, Padua co-founder and chief executive Matthew Esler said the two will collaborate to build a unified customer data platform and deliver true integration between the respective professions.

Namely, the integration is expected to reduce client data duplication, speed up the onboarding process for brokers and advisers, and ensure both professional parties are operating off the same set of client data while expanding their access to comprehensive financial resources.

Speaking on the announcement, Esler said this partnership will “reshape how planners and brokers collaborate”, delivering key benefits for advisers and their clients.

“This integration creates the foundation for the advice platform of tomorrow – one where advice, not a product, is at the centre, supported by unified data, seamless workflow and intelligent automation,” Esler said.

“The ability to merge planning and broking into a single source of truth accelerates outcomes and fundamentally shifts how services are delivered. The overwhelming support in our capital raise speaks volumes: the market sees this vision and is responding with confidence.”

Noting the existing close relationship between advisers and brokers, WealthX co-founder Clint Howen said: “This integration allows them to truly operate as one, with data flowing between systems, reducing handovers, speeding up decisions and delivering a significantly enhanced client experience. It’s a game changer that aligns perfectly with industry direction.”

Padua director Matthew Sheehan added: “This partnership is emblematic of where the industry is headed – towards more connected, efficient and advice-centric ecosystems. Integrating planning and broking at the system level changes the competitive landscape, and that is precisely why we continue backing Padua’s vision.”

