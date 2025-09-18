 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. MiQ appoints CEO following AZ NGA partnership
 

MiQ appoints CEO following AZ NGA partnership

ceo/hire/advice-firm/

18 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

National advice firm MiQ Private Wealth has appointed Brett Schatto as its new chief executive to lead the business through a “transformative era” after penning a partnership deal with AZ NGA earlier this month.

Established in 2015, MiQ now has seven offices across Western Australia, Queensland and the ACT, with a total of some 50 employees, 15 financial advisers and eight advice partners.

Stepping into this role, Schatto will take over from chairman David Brown who had been acting as interim CEO through this transitional period for the firm.

Schatto brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, having established Pride Advice in 2002 and operating as the firm’s CEO for almost 24 years. Under his leadership, the firm completed the acquisition of two local firms and grew the team to 11 advisers and 30 support staff.

During this time, he was also a board member for RI Advice Group for two years up to 2012 and joined the AZ NGA board in 2023, a role he still holds today.

As he prepares to take on this new position, Schatto noted the firm’s trusted reputation, adding that he is “honoured” to join the firm as its CEO and guide it into the next chapter.

“Together, with the backing of AZ NGA and the exceptional MiQ team, we will continue delivering the outcomes our clients deserve.”

This announcement follows closely on the heels of MiQ entering into a strategic partnership with AZ NGA earlier this month, which the firm said would deliver a succession solution for MiQ’s retiring partners, a pathway for future leaders to become partners, and capital to fund its expansion plans.

With the aim of finding someone who could provide professional and career development opportunities for employees, MiQ commenced the process of seeking a strategic partner last year with the understanding that it was unable to achieve this on its own.

Speaking at the time, Brown said: “We were looking for a way to enable retiring and retired partners to realise the value of their equity and allow others to buy in. We also wanted to continue growing, particularly through M&A.

We could have borrowed more money from the bank and grown alone, but we decided to bring on a strategic partner who could help us scale up and accelerate our journey.”

Read more about:
ceo
hire
advice firm

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
BT unveils low-cost menu in Vanguard partnership

BT is to launch a new low-cost “Focus” investment menu for its Panorama platform this October, in partnership with Vanguard, seeking to compete with industry superannuation funds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
FY25 adviser gains far outpacing previous year

Net gains of financial advisers have already doubled since the start of FY25, according to this week’s Padua Wealth Data, with momentum gathering pace far faster than the previous financial year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
‘Repeatable growth’ key for WT Financial Hubco model

WT Financial’s managing director, Keith Cullen, believes the firm’s Hubco model with Merchant Wealth Partners will be a “repeatable growth model” for the business as it scales its adviser numbers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Working Aussies lacking retirement plan: Vanguard

Australians under 45 expect to need $100,000 per year to retire comfortably, but almost half the working population have no plan on how they will achieve this, Vanguard has found.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week 4 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 days 19 hours ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 6 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo