 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Managed accounts surpass $20bn on CFS
 

Managed accounts surpass $20bn on CFS

colonial-first-state/CFS/managed-accounts/platforms/

23 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Colonial First State (CFS) has now exceeded $20 billion invested in CFS managed accounts, while also announcing a series of platform enhancements to better meet the needs of advisers.

The firm said this sum had been boosted by demand from advisers, licensees, and portfolio managers for the platform due to its reduced investment fees and discounted platform administration fees. 

It currently offers managed accounts from 59 portfolio managers and is expanding its international managed account series, having already added international equity options from Walter Scott, Franklin Templeton, and Watershed earlier this year. 

The milestone comes as research by the Institute of Managed Account Portfolios (IMAP) finds funds under management in managed accounts in the six months to 30 June reached $256 billion, with inflows over the period of $16.7 billion. 

Frances Taylor, executive director of managed accounts at CFS, said: “Surpassing $20 billion invested into CFS Managed Accounts reflects the benefits financial advisers are realising from our significant investment in managed accounts infrastructure, expertise, and broad menu options.

“Our ambitious roadmap is focused on providing advisers with managed account solutions that provide them with efficiency, transparency and enable them to deliver better outcomes for their clients.”

As the platform provider hits this milestone, CFS has also entered into a strategic partnership with MST Financial to introduce a new research platform – Sandstone Insights – to provide advisers with ASX 200-listed equity research.

In addition to delivering streamlined tools to help advisers service clients faster, the platform will allow advice professionals to create personalised wish lists with alerts, access buy, hold, or sell notes for all companies under research coverage.

On top of this, advisers will also be able to view in-depth company ratings, Sandstone Insights’ top-rated investment recommendations, and trading ideas built on market trends.

Taylor said: “In an environment flooded with market data, this collaboration helps advisers cut through the noise – offering clear, digestible research to support confident conversations with clients about Australian shares.”

John Meagher, manager for MST Financial’s Sandstone Insights, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with CFS as they continue to innovate and develop new ways to help advisers deliver the best possible outcomes for their clients’ investment portfolios. We hope that our stock research and market insights will support advisers with ideas and information as they navigate the Australian equity market.”
 

Read more about:
colonial first state
CFS
managed accounts
platforms

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Managed accounts reach ‘maturity phase’ with $16.7bn inflows

Managed accounts saw net inflows of $16.7 billion in the six months to 30 June, as IMAP chair Toby Potter describes the offering as having reached their “maturity phase”.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Coastal Advice Group makes triple advice acquisition

Coastal Advice Group has completed the acquisition of three advice businesses across Australia, as it sets its sights on major national expansion over the next financial year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Adviser interest grows for crypto ETFs

Financial advisers are demonstrating growing interest in crypto ETFs, with momentum pushing assets in these products past $800 million.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Insignia ups bonus for Hartley amid CC Capital deal

Insignia Financial has enacted a remuneration review after finding its pay was lower than market peers, upping the maximum short-term bonus available for CEO Scott Hartley as he completes the firm’s acquisition by CC Capital.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 weeks 2 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 2 weeks ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

1 week 1 day ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

2 weeks 4 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

3 weeks 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
65.20 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo