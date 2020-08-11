Key super funds back ROA advice model

One of Australia’s largest superannuation industry bodies, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has backed Financial Services Council (FSC) calls for financial advice to be made more readily available using records of advice (ROAs) rather than statements of advice (SOAs).
The call has come as part of a six-step plan revealed by ASFA aimed at making productivity gains in a Post-COVID environment, including moving all communication to electronic, centralising data reporting, addressing issues related to fund mergers and making it easier for members to make a contribution and to claim a tax deduction.
On the key question of financial advice, the ASFA position paper said that one of the factors that could make a significant difference to member outcomes in retirement was receiving financial advice but that that there were challenges that were impeding the efficiency of providing that advice.
ASFA said it was proposing the following advice model:
• an advice provider could provide a RoA rather than a SoA on specified advice topics, which reflect the most frequently asked questions by members
• ASIC would provide a template RoA for advice that falls under this model to ensure consistency and to help ensure compliance
• some topics covered by the RoA may also be categorised as intra-fund advice. It will be up to the superannuation fund to decide whether it will be provided as intra-fund advice or not
• appropriate records will need to be kept and provided to members and regulators as required.
“An average SoA costs a member approximately $1,500-$2,500, whereas an average RoA would cost a member approximately $300-$500. With the current cost of advice posing a significant barrier for members, the comparatively cheaper cost of a RoA would help make advice more accessible,” ASFA said.
Comments
And here it is...Only Super Funds have the Intra Fund advice carve out, so only paid advisers for super funds would be able to provide the more cost effective RoA advice. Next they will get a carve out from FASEA reqs. That means clients can decide between paying $500 for conflicted advice from a product provider OR $5,000 for advice from an IFA. If you didnt laugh, you'd cry.
You've hit the nail on the head.
The public has been lied to. The thrust of the Royal Commission and every piece of "independent" commentary has been to make advice less biased and more reliable. Yet not one thing has been done to actually allow an adviser to provide such advice cost-effectively. The only "carve-outs" have been for institutions - the same institutions the Royal Commission thrashed for being incapable of managing conflicts.
IF there was any genuinely ethical interest in promoting the public interests, it would involve similar reductions for every adviser - in fact, it should be the other way around. If you are employed by or operating under a single platform of any type - the requirements should be very strict, as the client is receiving advice clearly biased by the situation.
But I have yet to see any genuine attempt to apply ethics ethically. It's all just bullying for priority and ideology.
Product providers angling to keep their snouts in the trough. Or am I being too cynical?
Now we're being driving out of business by Super funds. Go to an adviser at Stateplus, Qsuper any industry super fund and you can get some fries, an RoA and a Chocalate Shake. Go and see a holistic adviser and it will cost a rainforest, an arm and a leg with a best interest and FASEA obligation to tell them to go ring their Super fund. Overall when you have an un fair playing fields and carve out it invariably leads to un professionalism, poor advice, poor practices.
A RoA is a document relating to a previous SoA...not a stand alone advice document!! This conclusively shows that both ASFA and the FSC have no idea about advice. Call it what it is, Product Sales and/or Retention. Its not Advice!!!
They don't understand the basics, but then again not many that make these decisions do. Let them provide a roa for $300. Then see how the case stands up in court if they get sued for not taking into account the clients full financial circumstances aka the COE. Its all fine and dandy to say yes offer everyone a ROA, however they cant have read the code of ethics as this would be contrary to it. So what do we follow - ASICs wishy washy guidance or the code of ethics which afca will use for complaints? Its a minefield, and really we planners should not be listening to this ROA stuff as it will come back and burn us in the end.
And there you have it. Bang. This is what the so-called 'experts' ASIC have engaged will come up with. A free pass for the most conflicted financial advisers, who are hired as salespeople/retention officers by the big super funds. There will be nothing in it for independent financial advisers. The ROA's will be for specific one-off issues only, and will likely have a cap of $300 like the early release advice measure, which was useless to anyone, except super fund call centres. My god, this whole industry is a complete and utter joke!
game over unless you have very high net worth clients, big end of town always wins.
Maybe what is needed is a hybrid SoA/RoA. We call them limited scope SOAs which are less than a full SoA and more than a RoA. We have to find a way to effectively limit scope, in some instances, to make advice on specifics matters sharp and uncluttered.
FFS. Can’t the institutions get their snouts out of the trough and stop pretending they give a shit about consumers. Step aside, you’ve had your turn at destroying the advice industry. The only way forward is professional advice from professionals that is not wound up in layers of red tape and unnecessary ambiguity from regulators. And pigs will fly.
So what do i put in the part of my ROA that says "this advice relates to the SOA dated xxx?"
Physically preparing the processed document of an SOA costs $1,500-$2,500 and the actual document creation of an ROA costs $300-$500.- Where is the part where i get paid for my time and expertise to actually research and work out what the advice is?
We're talking about word processing cost savings only.
Is this not what advice was 25 years ago with a Customer Advice Record.... Personally I think its a good idea but all people who provide advice can use it without the need to refer back to an SOA .... This would be ideal for less complex clients.
Looks like you cannot argue with idiots, they just bring you down to their level and beat you with experience as is the case with the argument on a ROA
I really don't see what Advisers are complaining about. The only problematic thing in this article is that they propose the fund is able to decide whether it is intrafund advice or not, ASIC would need to set the rules not the super fund.
I think this will open up FP businesses to a whole new revenue stream. Client comes in and wants to know about salary sacrifice, deductible contributions to offset CGT, binding nominations etc you have a single meeting with them, provide verbal advice and then confirm the advice in a short ROA, charge $500 and move on.
So many advisers are still stuck in the old mentality of needing to charge thousands for a complex SoA when most clients don't want it. In a large number of cases they don't benefit from ongoing service fees either.
But it has to be a level playing field, we can't just allow super funds to dictate the terms.
I wouldnt mind the ability to provide simple scaled advice for less - I try to do it now, however I struggle with the CoE and have been pulled up in an audit for scoping. I provided an itemised quote to address each area of advice I thought was relevant to their situation, clients said thanks but we just want advice on this issue. In the auditors words "asic dont care if it is not commercial for you to provide the advice - you must not exclude from the scope of advice things that are relevant to the clients situation" In other words regardless of what the client says they want I will breach the code if a disinterested person thinks that something else is relevant to the client situation...including other family members of the client. My main concern is that they will tie any changes to intra-fund advice which can only be provided by a super fund trustee and that they will then seek and get a carve out from FASEA scoping requirements - but for everyone else - bad luck. I may be wrong, but I've got a bad feeling about this...maybe IFA's need to band together and create their own super fund and then we can jump on the band wagon??? What is old is new again.
I agree, there's a lot of changes that would need to be brought in to allow it for IFA's but the idea behind it is attractive to me. Professionals should be able to directly answer questions from clients about topics they are experts in and charge for their time. With all the emphasis on strategy first, product second, it seems a logical direction to take.
ASFA obviously have another agenda and clearly it's not about members, suddenly intra advice is ok. Could this be a sudden response to Industry Super Funds losing billions from early release payments and unions / Labor losing out on significant revenue. An ROA can and should only be provided following the completion of an SOA.
For Advisers who want to work in the ROA space knock yourselves out. I would rather spend the 2-3 hours working with one of my current clients than charging $500 to make a profit of $200 (if you're lucky) from someone I don't know. They will never turn in to a client either because you will be perceived as an order taker not a professional adviser.
Add new comment