Integro appoints advice manager to support national expansion

Perth financial advice firm Integro Private Wealth has promoted Emma Ross as advice and operations manager to lead the team as it eyes future growth opportunities.

Bringing more than three decades of experience in the financial services sector to the role, Ross will be responsible for leading the Integro team and overseeing the full spectrum of the advice process at the firm, ensuring consistent quality of client service.

While she has been operating as a project manager at Integro since November 2024, before joining the firm, she spent three years as the general manager for Perth-based advice firm, Financial Framework.

Prior to this, she spent more than eight years as a partnership manager for AMP, as well as held a variety of roles at Advantage Financial Services, PLAN Australia, The Insurance Surgery, and as a self-employed financial adviser and mortgage broker in the UK.

This new role will see Ross take on a wide range of responsibilities across performance management, process optimisation, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance, utilising her leadership skills to foster a “collaborative, high-performance culture that aligns with Integro’s values and growth ambitions”.

Earlier this year, Integro formed a strategic partnership with AH Jackson, a Brisbane-based accounting business, expanding the firm’s operations beyond its Perth home base while showing no intention of slowing down its steady growth.

Speaking on the announcement, Integro managing partner Justin Gilmour said Ross’ addition to the leadership team marks a significant step, putting the firm in a solid position to achieve its strategic goals.

“Having Emma on board is a catalyst for Integro Private Wealth’s next phase of growth. Her leadership will support our strategic shift towards establishing a stronger national presence attracting and partnering with high-calibre advice professionals. Together, we aim to deliver a compelling and professional advice experience tailored to individuals, high-net-worth clients, and small businesses.”

Integro has also announced two internal promotions, with Bryn Evans stepping up as a partner to focus on the firm’s advice partners and mentor provision year (PY) associates, and Jameson Johnston becoming a provisional adviser, working alongside the managing director.

Gilmour said: “I have always believed in the need to promote young talent within the business, to acknowledge their skills and achievements, but also to keep them engaged and moving forward within their own careers. Both Bryn and Jameson started their careers with Integro and both will have the opportunity to continue developing with us.”

With Jameson aged just 22, Gilmour said the firm’s structured learning approach – the Integro Academy – has been a key driver behind the young adviser’s fast career progression.

Gilmour said: “Our business growth and demand has been fuelled by a significant increase in the number of families looking to sell their businesses and assets, particularly in the agricultural space. Bryn and Jameson have been at the forefront of supporting clients through these transitions, and we expect this trend to continue into the future.

“As adviser numbers continue to dwindle in Australia, better attracting and retaining staff will only become more important, and having holistic structured learning programs is key. The careers of Bryn and Jameson are a testament to this, as they look to create a long-term meaningful impact on the industry.”

Speaking with Money Management earlier this month, two PYs noted some of the challenges aspiring advisers can face when trying to get their start in the profession as a PY, from the long lead time of experience expected of them to the sheer lack of options available to them.

This issue has become particularly apparent following the exit of institutions – which had previously been the traditional training ground for much of the profession – from the advice industry in 2019 due to the royal commission.

As the operating expenses for advice firms continue to rise, with the cost to serve per client sitting at $4,000 to $4,500 on average, according to Wealth Data, small business owners have become reluctant to bring on a PY due to the large investment required to do so.