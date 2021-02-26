Ignition Advice expands into UK

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australian Fintech Ignition Advice have expanded into the UK market and will establish new teams in London and Edinburgh.

David Hempson would join as business development director UK, where he would launch and lead Ignition’s sales effort in the UK.

He had twenty years of experience in financial services sales, which included roles at FE fundinfo, the parent company of Money Management, and EValue.

Ignition Advice teams continued to expand globally, with hires in both the Dublin and Sydney offices, supporting the UK expansion and servicing new client acquisition.

Mike Giles, co-founder and chief executive, said Ignition Advice was well experienced in operating within local regulations, including the pre and post trade transparency requirements of MiFID and the consumer protection standards for insurance firms under IDD.

“As part of the move into the UK, we are further localising all products for the UK market, over layering UK FCA regulatory standards to meet the needs of British clients,” Giles said.

Hempson said Ignition’s proven digital advice technology and the strong appetite from UK financial institutions for customer-first digital engagement advice solutions made an “exciting” combination.

“We look forward to bringing the UK market live digital advice solutions for insurance, pensions and wealth in 2021,” Hempson said.

“Our simple hybrid technology integrates seamlessly with adviser-led and adviser-assisted customer experiences.

“The challenges of 2020 have accelerated the need for digital solutions and Ignition Advice is perfectly positioned to help.”

Mark Fordree, co-founder of Ignition Advice, said: “Post Brexit, the UK is establishing a strong lead in fintech and digital financial services, and we are pleased to enter the market at this time. Ignition continues to hire leading technologists to our global team to support our growing client base”.