How do you run a not-for-profit planning business?

What happens when a mid-sized industry superannuation fund establishes its own financial planning company and is satisfied with running it on a cost-recovery model?
That is what NGS Super has done with recent evidence produced to a Parliamentary Committee revealing that it now employs 17 salaried advisers each servicing about 6,930 members.
NGS Super revealed it owned shares in NGS Financial Planning which it told the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics was established for the purpose of providing financial education and advice services to members of the Fund, but did not provide services to other funds or entities.
The bottom line is that NGS Super estimated that the cost of education, general advice and intra-fund advice per member in 2019 was $18.
It said all fees of NGS Financial Planning Pty Ltd, whether direct to member or to the fund, were charged on a cost-recovery basis.
“NGS Financial Planning does not earn a profit,” it said.
The fund’s answers to the Parliamentary committee revealed that the cost of planning services kicked off at $1,015 million in 2015 and had risen to $1,796 million last year.
Comments
An interesting set of numbers. At 17 advisers with 6,930 members each, costing $18 per member, that suggests a total cost of $2,120,058. Which is higher than $1.7 million quoted in the article. If you then divide $2,120,058 by 17 (the number of advisers) you get $124,740. So each adviser 'costs' $124,740 in salary, super, CPD, ASIC fees, TPB fees etc etc? I call BS. Maybe if each adviser was getting paid no more than $80k in salary, but find me an adviser who does that?
1 adviser with 6,930 clients? Being paid $124,740. I'm being told you can't advise more than 150 clients per year. So NGS have 150 clients paying $124,740 or $831.60 each for retain balanced fund recommendations.
I've got a couple of extra study units to finish (but i have passed the FASEA exam) but maybe i'm not very bright because i always though $831.60 was more than $18.
Or maybe NGS have 6,780 people paying for advice they don't get.
Nah. It's probably $18 = $831.60
WHO CAN ASK THIS QUESTION TO SOMEONE WHO CAN EXPOSE IT?
It is not providing personal adice. The acticle states "education, general advice and intra fund advice" therefore no SOA's, and for much of this work no formal educaiton required. It's more like a call centre. Somebody should ask how many SOAs' are they doing.
Do you not need to be a licensed adviser to provide intra-fund advice?
For the Industry Funds (ISA);
For general advice no. Very few in the call centres are qualified and almost zero are licensed. It might be the Wild West as to what they are telling people. Who knows?
- so not a level playing field at all.
For an SOA, yes,.The few Planners they have are licensed - that is, on the FAR.
