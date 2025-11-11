Forbes Fava Saville expands its ranks with senior adviser appointment

Financial advice group Forbes Fava Saville Financial Planning (FFSFP) has appointed Peter Burke as a senior financial planner, bolstering its adviser network.

The firm operates from three locations – Geelong, Keilor East and Bundoora – and currently comprises a team of 20 with eight financial planners providing advice to clients.

Expanding its ranks to help serve clients across its Victoria network, FFSFP chief executive Cameron Forbes announced Burke’s appointment, noting his depth of industry experience, including operating his own advice business.

"His professionalism, experience, and genuine care for clients align perfectly with our values and commitment to delivering the highest standards of financial, lifestyle advice and ongoing service,” Forbes said.

“Throughout his career, [Burke has] helped countless Australians improve their financial and lifestyle wellbeing through sound advice, practical strategies, and personalised coaching.”

According to FFSFP, Burke is also an expert in Department of Veterans Affairs compensation matters and has “developed a deep understanding of their needs and circumstances”, with the firm calling him one of a few advisers nationally with this skillset.

In his new role, Burke will work across all three Victoria offices, providing advice and support to clients across the group’s network.

“His extensive experience, community focus and ‘client-first’ approach make him an outstanding addition to the FFSFP team,” the group said.

Forbes added: “Peter will further strengthen our long-term strategic objectives and growth aspirations by enhancing FFSFP’s capacity.

“Peter’s extensive industry knowledge, business expertise, coaching and mentoring skills will also be utilised to assist new industry entrants that join FFSFP to achieve their financial planning career aspirations.”

Speaking on his appointment, Burke said: “I’ve long admired Cameron for his passion and dedication to all his professional, sporting and personal undertakings – especially his commitment to financial services and the benefits the industry provides to all Australians.”

The group also highlighted that Burke and Forbes’ connection extends back to the ’90s, when Burke was Forbes’ high school teacher and helped him begin his career in advice in 2004.

“I’m looking forward with much excitement to working with Cameron and the FFSFP team – and together building a future focused advice business to meet the career aspirations of new planners – as well as the wealth creation, retirement and lifestyle protection of clients in a rapidly changing and complex economy,” Burke added.

Forbes concluded: “The addition of Peter to the FFSFP team reaffirms and demonstrates our collective commitment to strategic, planned growth (not growth for growths sake) and the ongoing provision of the highest standards of professional financial advice and service”.