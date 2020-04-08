Fiducian hires three planners

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Fiducian Financial Services will add three financial planners this month to its network, taking its total to 74 planners and 43 offices.

The firm also announced another three more franchise locations were set to join in April with two in NSW and one in Victoria.

Commenting, Fiducian executive chair, Robby Southall, said: “We are pleased to welcome new businesses and planners to the team and continue to offer opportunities for those looking to use established processes which will help them to provide excellent service to their clients”.

Fiducian noted that its services were in high demand from anxious investors who were trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to grow our business in order to continue to put our planners, staff, clients, stakeholders, and community needs first,” Southall said.

Fiducian also said its network was mostly working from home to practice safe social distancing.