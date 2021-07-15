FASEA approves ASIC guidance on COVID-19 relief ROAs

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has released guidance for advisers when giving records of advice (ROAs) provided under the temporary COVID-19 relief measure, which it consulted on with the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA).

Under the relief measure, advisers could provide an ROA instead of a statement of advice (SOA) to existing clients that required financial advice due to the impact of the pandemic, which was extended in April.

“We welcome FASEA’s confirmation that the ROA example is consistent with advisers’ obligations under the Code of Ethics,” ASIC said.

“The example ROA is just an example and confined to the particular facts in the scenario and the requirements under the Corporations Act 2001.

“Australian financial services (AFS) licensees and their authorised representatives should consider their clients’ relevant circumstances when preparing and tailoring their ROA appropriately for clients, as well as any other legal obligations.

“All references to sections or regulations in the annotations to the example ROA are references to sections in the Corporations Act or regulations in the Corporations Regulations 2001 as inserted by the COVID-19 instrument.

“References to paragraphs in ‘RG 175 are references to Regulatory Guide 175 Licensing: Financial product advisers—Conduct and disclosure’ (RG 175).”

The guidance for ROAs included: