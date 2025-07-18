Relative Return Insider: Markets’ Trump tariff complacency a ‘boiling frog’

In this week’s episode of Relative Return Insider, hosts Maja Garaca Djurdjevic and Keith Ford dive into the week's top news, from investors remaining blasé about tariff announcements to bitcoin surging and unemployment numbers.

Markets appear to have stopped reacting to US President Donald Trump’s tariff updates as the steady stream of changes, deferrals, and new sectors being hit have dulled the impact. But are investors simply boiling frogs that haven’t realised the temperature is heating up?

Tune in to hear: