FAAA appoints 2 board members

The Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA) has announced that Glenn Calder and Ben Marshan will join the board as new members, while Jade Khao (Tan) was re-elected.

All three positions are for a term of three years and will start at the annual general meeting on 18 November 2025.

The appointments will replace William Johns, whose term expired, and Angela Martyn, who resigned from the board in September.

“The appointment of Glenn, Ben and Jade to the FAAA board come at a crucial time in the evolution of the financial advice profession,” said FAAA chair David Sharpe.

“Each board member brings important skills and experience which will add to the depth of knowledge on the FAAA board, and will play an important role in guiding our strategic direction as we navigate a challenging regulatory landscape.”

Calder has served as CEO and a director of Viridian for the last decade and has been a practising financial adviser for more than 15 years.

In addition to his Certified Financial Planner designation, Calder has also completed an MBA and AICD graduate, as well as specialist designations such as SMSF accreditation and ASX Derivatives Level 1 and 2. He is currently completing further postgraduate study at the University of Melbourne.

Marshan is the managing director of Marshan Consulting and a director of the Future2 Foundation. He had led FAAA and CALI advocacy and standards teams, which the FAAA noted resulted in “tangible regulatory improvements, easing compliance and elevating professional standards”.

He is also the chair of the FPSB Regulatory Engagement Group and is a CFP and life risk specialist, with a master of commerce (financial planning) and MBA.

Khao joined the FAAA board in November 2022, having spent six years on the FAAA Sydney chapter, including four years as chapter chair. She is also an FAAA Women in Wealth Champion, a panellist at the last FAAA Professionals Congress, and an ambassador for Zen Tea Lounge Foundation supporting domestic violence victims.

She was also the NSW Gen Next chair for the AFA, is a member of the ASIC regional liaison committee advocating for the financial advice profession; chairs the major events advisory committee; and is a member of the board finance, risk and audit committee, and the board conduct and integrity committee.

Khao is a CFP; holds a bachelor of business (finance and information technology); and is also a life risk specialist, SMSF specialist, adviser, and AICD graduate.

Sharpe thanked the outgoing directors for their time on the board.

“Angela has worked tirelessly on the board and as the chair of the policy and regulations committee to bring about the best outcomes for members. For her three-year term she has been absolutely dedicated to the cause, and even before she was a director was a great contributor. Her work has ensured the highest quality of governance to the board and the organisation,” he said.

“During Will’s six years on the Board he has been a passionate advocate for members with an unwavering commitment to ensuring the FAAA is always doing the right thing. Will has supported many committees for education, policy and standards during his term, and has volunteered extra time to special projects.

“On a personal note, it has been a delight to have worked with Angela and Will on the board and their insight will be missed. Thank you for the amazing effort for the FAAA.”