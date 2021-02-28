Experts expect 12% property price rise

By Chris Dastoor

1 March 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Property prices will jump 12% by 2023, according to experts in a survey from Finder.

In this month’s Finder RBA Cash Rate Survey, experts said that property prices would have to increase by at least 23% for a bubble to form.

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said with Australia’s property market on the rise, first-time buyers with a deposit saved would be well advised to pounce sooner than later.

“With more than $120,000 set to be added to the value of the average Sydney home over the next two years, the brief period of ‘affordable’ prices appears to be ending,” Cooke said.

“The ABS [Australian Bureau of Statistics] lists the median Aussie income at $49,805, so homeowners in the Harbour City will be earning 22% more than the average income, just by living in their homes for two years.”

Related News:

This issue could be exacerbated if first home buyers were also allowed to access their super for a house deposit, which could increase capital city house prices by 8%-16%.

Experts also expected the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate to hold at 0.1% and the majority expected a stagnant rate in 2021.

House prices in each capital city

City

November 2020 median sales price last three months

Predicted increase in price*

Predicted price after two years

Sydney

$1,010,000

$121,200

$1,131,200

Melbourne

$780,000

$93,600

$873,600

Canberra

$767,000

$92,040

$859,040

Brisbane

$575,000

$69,000

$644,000

Hobart

$565,000

$67,800

$632,800

Perth

$526,250

$63,150

$589,400

Darwin

$513,500

$61,620

$575,120

Adelaide

$510,000

$61,200

$571,200

Source: Finder, CoreLogic *Average of predictions from 28 economists.




Read more about:
Graham Cooke
finder
property

Recommended for you

ASIC orders financial planning firm to remove responsible manager

Read more

Adviser loss drastically outpacing PY entrants

Read more

Key Godfrey Pembroke firm moves to Count Financial

Read more

Ord Minnett acquires E.L&C. Baillieu

Read more

Author

Comments

Comments

Submitted by Derek on Mon, 2021-03-01 09:44

How far do you have to stretch Melbourne, as a Capital City, to find a HOUSE for $780K?

Add new comment