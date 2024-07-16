 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. EQT migration boosts HUB24 platform inflows

EQT migration boosts HUB24 platform inflows

HUB24 platforms Andrew Alcock equity trustees

16 July 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

HUB24 has seen quarterly net platform inflows of $5 billion, helped by a $1.8 billion migration from Equity Trustees (EQT).

In a quarterly update for the three months to 30 June, the platform said this compared to $3.5 billion in the previous quarter and $2.1 billion in the prior corresponding period. 

Excluding the EQT migration, Q4 net platform inflows were $3.2 billion and negative market movement was $0.3 billion. HUB24 said the flows led annual platform net inflows to stand at $15.8 billion.

Related News:

It was announced in April 2023 that HUB24 had entered into a heads of agreement with EQT to provide custodial platform administration and technology solutions for EQT and Australian Executor Trustees (AET) clients. This would cover staged large transitions totalling $4 billion over 18 months.

HUB24 said the EQT migration was progressing, with $1.8 billion migrated during the most recent quarter and $2.6 billion in total to date. The volume of total migration has since been increased from $4 billion to $5 billion; HUB24 said this is scheduled to migrate in the first half of FY25. 

View all

In an ASX statement, the platform said: “This strong June quarter rounds out a record year of net inflows for FY24 of $15.8 billion (up 62 per cent on prior corresponding period) reflecting HUB24’s continued market leadership, strong customer relationships and proven ability to successfully deliver large, complex migration. Excluding large migrations, record net inflows of $11.4 billion were achieved (in line with FY22).

“HUB24’s proposition continues to resonate with advisers and licensees delivering a strong pipeline of opportunities.”

The number of advisers using the HUB24 platform rose from 4,011 in June 2023 to 4,525 in June 2024. The firm said it was seeing a “strong pipeline of opportunities from both new and existing adviser relationships”.  It also signed 29 distribution agreements during the quarter.

Total funds under administration (FUA) reached $104.7 billion which comprised platform FUA of $84.4 billion, and portfolio, administration and reporting services (PARS) FUA of $20.3 billion. This follows the platform passing $100 billion in FUA for the first time in the March quarter, helped by the EQT migration and positive market movement.

The platform has said it is “confident” it will meet its FY25 platform FUA target of $92–100 billion. 
 

Read more about:
HUB24
platforms
Andrew Alcock
equity trustees

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

17 July 2024
Former Qld adviser permanently banned

A former Queensland-based financial adviser has been permanently banned by ASIC from providing financial services.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
16 July 2024
How can advice practices boost efficiency without tech?

While technology plays a vital role in efficient financial advice firms, it remains just one piece of the wider puzzle in driving overall productivity, writes Business Health.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
16 July 2024
Tribeca Financial opens Sydney office

Melbourne-based financial advice practice Tribeca Financial has expanded its advice footprint by establishing an outpost in Sydney and welcoming a new partner onboard.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
16 July 2024
Count equity firm in $2.1m advice acquisition

An equity partner firm of Count has acquired a Victorian accounting and financial planning business for $2.1 million, following its first M&A deal in February.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
Noah Elshin

So much value destruction. And where is Board accountability? Will John Abernethy ever go to save the company?...

Clime IM’s wealth management M&A spree
1 day 5 hours ago
Shareholder

Get rid of the rest of the old guard to clean up the culture, then you might have a chance....

Insignia unveils new executive team
5 days 3 hours ago
Ray Mitchell

The previous directors and managers of both Dixon Advisory and the ultimate holding company Evans and Partners should be...

Final Dixon complaints tally stands at 2,773 complaints
5 days 16 hours ago
Insignia unveils new executive team

Insignia Financial has unveiled a new operating model and executive team, including a new head of advice, while three senior executives are set to depart the licensee....

6 days 5 hours ago
ASIC obtains interim orders against managed fund

ASIC has obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of a registered managed fund and prevent its former director from leaving Australia. ...

3 weeks 6 days ago
Superannuation fund ART shares FY23-24 performance

The $280 billion Australian Retirement Trust is the first superannuation fund off the block to report its performance for the 2023-24 financial year....

2 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F
144.00 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
73.55 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
63.39 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
30.20 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short
29.81 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA
 