BT and Striver support emerging talent with second career program

11 December 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Wealth management firm BT and careers platform Striver have kicked off the second annual Career Pathways Program, almost doubling its intake from the inaugural program last year.

Initially launched September 2024, the online learning and development program is intended to address the ongoing adviser shortage in Australia by supporting new entrants, career changers and advice support staff looking to upskill while continuing in their existing roles.

The program allows participants to gain experience across roles they may later find employment opportunities, such as client services manager or paraplanner.

Running with six BT employees for the pilot intake of the program, all of which have now completed the program, the 2025 program has welcomed 11 employees in this intake.

At the heart of this program is the joint goal of seeing 5,000 new advisers join the profession over the next decade, which would allow up to a million more Australians to access professional financial advice.

As the demand for advice continues to significantly outstrip the supply, the firms said the program aims to help “close the gap by equipping motivated employees with the confidence, capability, and connections to progress towards a career in advice”.

Noting the Government’s plans to broaden education standards and create a new class of adviser through the seemingly stalled second tranche of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes (DBFO) reforms, the firms said this program has been designed to stay ahead of any changes.

As a result, the program covers ethics, regulatory obligations, consumer behaviour and the advice process, all of which are structured to align with all anticipated regulatory shifts.

Executive sponsor and BT head of strategy and governance Michael Lowndes said the program and its partnership with Striver is built on the desire to support new talent across the advice industry.

“There is an enormous unmet advice need in Australia, and while this program is just one contribution among many needed to address the challenge, we’re proud to play our part. One of the most consistent challenges we hear from advisers using our BT Panorama platform is their struggle to find talent,” Lowndes said.

“We’re very fortunate to have a lot of talented people at BT. Giving them pathways into new roles and industries builds their careers, while also strengthening the advice ecosystem which BT relies on. Whether participants continue to grow their careers at BT or take their skills to the broader industry, the benefits are shared – supporting both BT and the future of financial advice in Australia."

Striver founder and chief executive Alisdair Barr said this collaboration is an opportunity to strengthen and support growth in the profession  

“Having BT as a partner gives us another pathway to grow talent - via institutional training, development and exposure - so we can support the profession sustainability.”

Although there is the risk that some may come to a firm for the program and leave upon completion, Barr said the reverse is more likely, adding that courses like this can lead to higher engagement, longer tenure and a more diverse cross-section of talent.  

“Everyone points at the talent shortage, but few are laying foundations to solve it. With BT, it’s actually happening. BT has drawn a line in the sand and committed to this - but this can’t be exclusive. The industry needs a collective, bold move and better collaboration to address the challenge.

“Ultimately, this is good for BT, good for advice firms nationwide, and good for the profession.” 

