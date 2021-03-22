ASIC says advisers can appeal for hardship relief on levy

Hard-pressed financial advisers hit by large Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) levy bills have the ability to seek hardship relief, according to the regulator.
What is more the most senior executives within ASIC are claiming that in about two years’ time financial advisers may actually experience lower levy bills as the costs associated with the increased regulatory costs associated with the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry wash through the system.
But the ASIC executives side-stepped a suggestion by Queensland Liberal back-bencher and former financial adviser, Bert van Manen, that it is the banks rather than small financial planning practices which should be meeting the cost of the much-increased levy.
While ASIC deputy chair, Karen Chester and commissioner, Danielle Press acknowledged that the underlying reason for the significant increase in the levy was the unusual coincidence of a “denominator” and a “numerator” in the same year, outgoing ASIC chair, James Shipton acknowledged financial planning industry concerns about the overall cost and the availability of hardship relief.
“We are open to receipt for applications of hardship and allowance for that,” he told a hearing of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services.
van Manen had earlier referred to answers given by Chester and other members of the ASIC executives which he said had referenced the big end of town – the banks and AMP.
“[Your] answers are consistently referring to the big end of town but it is small business owners who end up paying the price for actions of big end of town,” he said.
“Do you have capacity to ensure that those who incur the large costs bear the commensurate responsibility to pay the levy while those who do not not, pay the levy at a reasonable rate. Do you have the ability to differentiate?” van Manen asked.
Chester said that there was already a gradation formula in the levy but acknowledged that it had been significantly impacted by actions brought about by the Royal Commission a large part of which related to enforcement.
As usual ASIC has no idea.
It's not that most advisers can't afford it, it's the principle that we should not have to.
ASIC have been focused on the misplaced notion that value is irrelevant and only cost matters.
The fact they can't see the principle involved with respect to their own fees is staggeringly hypocritical.
Come on Wildcat, you are asking ASIC to have a sense of reality and empathy for the endless crap they put small business adviser through.
Keep dreaming Wildcat.
ASIC ARE TRUELY DISGUSTING BUREAUCRATIC MORONS HELL BENT ON DESTROYING REAL ADVISERS.
Real Advisers should all refuse to pay.
Let’s see ASIC try to shut us all down.
Complete protest is the only thing and they may start to listen and act less corruptly.
What's wrong Ben, public servants are known for their efficiency and productivity, tireless workers the lot of them.
The fact they've never run a business, never had to pay rent or wages, NEVER actually done anything positive for the economy.
Why should we complain about funding all this nothingness!
PS love your name. PMSL
"Hardship relief" doesn't reduce the payment, it just delays it slightly. To qualify you need to spend hours and hours putting together a detailed application, which will then make you a target for subsequent ASIC persecution. And it's only available at a licensee level. It's a complete cop out by Shipton.
Getting rid of Shipton is not enough. The government needs to shutdown ASIC altogether. It is riddled with bias and incompetence, and has utterly failed Australian consumers. Australia needs a genuine financial consumer protection agency funded by taxpayers.
If the payment causes such ASIC approved hardship, we'd need to be out of business. and wont need the license? thats not a viscous cycle it is somesort of idiot loop that they've put us in.
It was NOT the small businesses that caused the problems, it was the Banks and Insurance Institutions (some of which have exited the Industry) yet every Planner pays a similar exorbitant levy. I am still servicing a small number of good clients at 72 and after 24 years in the Industry this and the crazy FASEA exam will force me out of the Industry !
Birmie,
I'm honestly sorry to see you go, 24 years experience is clearly not valued by muppets who work a 9 day fortnight and get paid a FT salary by the taxpayer and slugged advisers.
Give all your clients to a newly qualified uni grad with all the quals but has no mentoring by an experienced professional.
I'm sure they'll be just fine!!!!
Hi Birmie, my sentiments exactly. For ten years I have been protesting the inequity of having to pay high PII premiums so the insurance companies can foot the bill for wrong-doing at the big end of town, now ASIC's ready to gouge more out of my (very) small business in order to chase the same offenders. No justice here.
Exactly what a corrupt ASIC and their mates at union industry super want to see - more planners exiting.
ASIC's latest 'clean bill of health' to union super is a perfect example.
What a joke; they just don’t get it. Think it’s time for a fresh start commencing with a blank sheet of paper and new people involved.
I do not see ASIC Clowns to the left of me. trying to help advisers, its more about us paying a levy to enable them to nail us.
This is the craziest article I've ever read!
All reality has broken down!
If you wish to apply for hardship it needs to be the licensee who applies for it. ASIC are not interested in talking directly with advisers. The fact licensees pass the costs on to advisers has nothing to do with ASIC according to them.
Professional bodies need to stand up to this nonsense, that’s why they exist! The smaller practices are the ones advising Australians, not the big end. TAA sending the right message in voicing their position on this - well done.
haha OMG! Hardship relief? REALLY?? SO ASIC acknowledge that they are hurting you and perhaps even subtly that it's penalising the wrong end of the spectrum but the response is instead of stopping the hurt suggest some therapy instead...?? They seriously have no idea...it's like people from space have taken over in there at ASIC
this is one of the final nails in the coffin of financial planners. a lot of people on the register are barely hanging on when they get a bill for $4 or $5k it will be the final straw.
my prediction is for 5,000 advisers by 2026, all will be advising HNW the rest just won't survive. it is impossible to provide advice that is affordable in a timely fashion, it just can't be done.
One has to appreciate the line of questioning from Bert van Manen. He has been a great addition to the government and seems to be one of the few to actually question ASIC and their actions. Some accountability.
Maybe some of the Financial Planners forced out of industry should run for parliament with the pure aspiration of one day being in Berts seat, so that they can conduct their own grilling (and influence) of ASIC.
it's so funny, whenever the adviser groups and industry bodies call out for help from ASIC, Asic does the opposite, they increase regulation, they increase costs, and then do a 5-year study to figure out why:
a. the cost of advice has gone up through the roof and;
b. why financial planners are leaving in record numbers
it's just unbelievable that they fail to understand the connection between all this. and planners expect this august body that doesn't have a clue to make their lives easier. why? what incentive have ASIC got to make it easier for you and I, other than fronting up in parliament every now and on occasion, it's an easy ride baby, indexed pension, no risk to assume, nothing of value to provide or be responsible and accountable for.
anything they can do or not do is rewarded, there is no commercial risk being undertaken yet they get paid a bonus.
straya mate. where anything goes, oh well as long as we can dig a hole and sell it we'll be ok, after we run out of ground to dip looook out.
they just won't do it.
