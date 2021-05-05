ASIC bans former adviser for falsifying documents

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Sydney-based former financial adviser, Lisa Lee, has been banned from providing financial services for eight years by the Australian Securities Investments Commission (ASIC) for falsifying documents.

ASIC found when Lee was a representative of ANZ, she falsely witnessed binding nomination of beneficiary forms for 17 clients, backdated documents, and falsified a client’s signature on documents.

Lee was a representative of ANZ between 5 June, 2010, and 15 June, 2017, and then worked at Infocus Securities Australia between 19 September, 2017, and 19 November, 2018.

Lee’s banning had been recorded on ASIC’s Financial Adviser Register (FAR) and the Banned and Disqualified Persons Register.

She had the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.