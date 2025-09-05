Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Advisers’ favour sees ETFs capture greater inflow
 

Advisers’ favour sees ETFs capture greater inflow

investment-trends/ETFs/financial-advisers/active-ETFs/managed-accounts/

5 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Investment Trends has revealed Australian advisers are increasingly turning to ETFs to provide portfolio diversification, while new inflows for unlisted managed accounts have seen a double-digit drop.

Based on a survey of some 1,505 financial advisers, Investment Trends’ 2025 Adviser Product and Marketing Needs Report found that, excluding managed accounts, advisers intend to funnel almost a quarter (24 per cent) of their new non-superannuation inflows into ETFs, up from 21 per cent in 2024.

In particular, Investment Trends said advisers are also expanding their use of active ETFs across all asset classes, but especially where structure, access and cost-efficiency are key.

Looking at what is driving this interest, the report found that almost four in five advisers indicated diversification was a primary benefit of using ETFs, up from around 60 per cent the previous year.

Cost benefits were also noted among ETF benefits, including competitive pricing and their ability to bring down fees in the overall portfolio, as well as accessibility gains with ETFs providing access to specific overseas markets and types of investments or asset classes that may have been otherwise difficult to access.

Speaking with Money Management, Investment Trends director and head of global research Cameron Spittle said this growth demonstrates a shift in perception among financial advisers as to how ETFs can be utilised.

“The perception has been that ETFs were just for passive investments, but increasingly we’re seeing that it’s not just passive, it’s also active investments where ETFs are being leveraged.”

Notably, as ETFs have grown in favour, non-super inflows into unlisted managed funds have dropped considerably and now account for less than a third (31 per cent), down from 43 per cent in 2024.

While this doesn’t mean assets are being directly transferred from unlisted managed funds to ETFs, Spittle said the ETF allocation is “starting to mirror what the allocation has been historically for unlisted managed funds”. 

He added: “Where historically, allocations would have been more to simply passive strategies, we’re now starting to see the intention of advisers to replicate, perhaps, what they had in unlisted funds.”

This change in perception, Spittle explained, has been driven largely by the way advisers are now allocating funds, but also as a response to investment managers launching more offerings.

“There’s been a large number of ETFs that have been launched to the market in the last 12 to 18 months, and many of those are replicating existing active structures in unlisted managed funds and making them available in an ETF,” he said.

“So, you’ve got product providers or product manufacturers creating/replicating products in ETF structures, you’ve got advisers that are looking for the flexibility, and you’ve got clients that are also creating the demand. So, I think it’s threefold in terms of how that’s playing out.”

Money Management previously covered how adviser demand was fuelling ETF launches as it is estimated around two-thirds of flows come from intermediary products. In particular, launching an active ETF version of an existing managed fund is a way for fund managers to offer a product that is more accessible for the retail and wholesale market as they seek to broaden their distribution. 

 

Read more about:
investment trends
ETFs
financial advisers
active ETFs
managed accounts

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
AMP appoints BDM head for wealth distribution

AMP has made an internal promotion to head of business development for wealth distribution, as chief executive Alexis George has said the firm is doubling down on its BDM team.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Unregistered MIS operator found guilty of $34m fraud

A Supreme Court of Western Australia jury has issued its verdict regarding unregistered MIS operator Chris Marco, who was on trial for 43 fraud charges, with ASIC stating the verdict ends a “sorry chapter”.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
‘Great loss of experience’: 1k advisers forecast to exit by 2026

As the 1 January 2026 education deadline looms, the FAAA is predicting as many as 1,000 advisers could exit the profession, triggering a significant experience loss for the profession.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 weeks 3 days ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month ago

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
7 months ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month’s surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

3 weeks 5 days ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

2 days 19 hours ago
Insignia v Entireti: Competing philosophies for building a business

While the profession continues to see consolidation at the top, Adviser Ratings has compared the business models of Insignia and Entireti and how they are shaping the pro...

1 week 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA