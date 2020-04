Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

How do advisers feel given markets have plummeted, legislation has been put on hold, and the fact that there is no end date on when the COVID-19 pandemic will end?

Money Management has sought views from advisers on their sentiment towards investments, their business, their biggest concerns, and what support they need to get through the next 12 months.

