Women in Finance Summit 2025

15 August 2025 | By Celeste Fernandez
image

Event date: Friday, 14 November 2025

Venue: Hyatt Regency, Sydney • Registration opens: 8:00am AEDT • Official start: 9:00am • Dress: Business

Entering its third year, the Women in Finance Summit is an established movement providing dedicated women with the tools and support to build – and thrive in – successful finance careers.

Supported by Australia’s foremost financial services publishing network, including The Adviser, Mortgage Business, ifa, InvestorDaily, Accountants Daily, SMSF Adviser, Money Management and Super Review, we’ve created the definitive in-person platform for women in financial services to connect, strategise, and grow.

You’ll have the opportunity to engage with visionary CEOs, groundbreaking finance professionals, and inspiring thought leaders as we explore solutions to foster a more equitable industry while encouraging more women to join this vibrant community.

The summit will spark conversations about the pivotal issues facing women in the financial sector and showcase those reshaping finance’s future.

Register your place now to avoid disappointment – the 2025 event will sell out!

ASIC's ethics called into question by exam candidates

Despite the financial adviser exam being rooted in ethics, two professional year advisers believe the lack of support and transparency from the regulator around the exam ...

4 weeks 1 day ago
Comprehensive advice significantly improves retirement outcomes: Vanguard

Australian retirees could increase their projected annual incomes by as much as 51 per cent through comprehensive financial advice, according to a Vanguard study, but cos...

4 weeks ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month's surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

2 days 22 hours ago
