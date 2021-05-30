Link’s PEXA to be largest Aussie IPO in 2021

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Superannuation administrator Link PEXA is set to be the largest initial public offering this year despite a surprise $3 billion bid from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co (KKR) to purchase the property settlement business.

The bid expired on Sunday, and media reports said some shareholders were looking to raise $1.18 billion for the IPO.

According to Bloomberg, online property exchange Torrens Group Holdings would be renamed to PEXA would issue about $216 million worth of shares while Link and other investors were selling about $916 million in shares.

“Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is disposing of its entire stake in PEXA while Link’s holding will drop to 42.1% from 42.6%, the terms show. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is also selling part of its holdings,” it said.

“The price has been set at $17.13 per share, giving PEXA an $3.3 billion enterprise value.”