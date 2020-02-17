LGIAsuper expands telephone advice

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Queensland superannuation fund LGIAsuper has improved its advice services with its recent expansion of its telephone service, which comes at no extra cost to members and was accessible outside Brisbane’s normal business hours.

Financial education and advice company, Link Advice, were appointed this financial year to support LGIAsuper’s in-house telephone financial advice service.

Kate Farrar, LGIAsuper chief executive, said Link Advice was qualified to assist members with a broader range of topics than was possible before, including contributions, investment choice, insurance, transition to retirement, simple retirement advice, and a retirement health check.

“The partnership with Link Advice gives LGIAsuper access to a pool of qualified advisers and enables us to scale up our advice service as demand increases,” Farrar said.

“Our members will benefit from this increased availability, and we are particularly pleased for our members in regional areas who rely heavily on telephone advice.”