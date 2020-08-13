How ASIC decided against reporting on super fund inducements to employers

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has admitted it shelved a report about superannuation funds offering inducements to employers because it had too much work on at the time, including the Royal Commission.

The regulator has told a Parliamentary Committee that its so-called “Employers and Superannuation Project” had been shelved.

The project would have centred on superannuation funds offering incentives to employers to nominate their funds as default funds, with those incentives including hosting the employers at major sporting events such as the Australian Tennis Open.

However, ASIC told the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Corporations and Financial Services that it had “decided not to release a public report on the Project primarily because the demands of other work forced the superannuation team to narrow the project’s scope”.

Answering a question on notice from NSW Liberal Senator, Andrew Bragg, ASIC said that, instead, it had used other forums including the Royal Commission and the Productivity Commission to air the issues and its concerns.

“Rather than a public report, ASIC’s findings from the project have been communicated in different public avenues:

Submissions to the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry and the Productivity Commission’s Inquiry Report, Superannuation: Assessing Efficiency and Competitiveness;