Mayfair receives interim restraining order for false advertising

The Federal Court has made interim orders restraining Mayfair Wealth Partners (Mayfair Platinum) and Online Investments (Mayfair 101) from promoting debenture products and from using specific words in their advertising.

The ruling followed an application made by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) earlier this month for false and deceptive conduct.

Both firms promoted M+ Fixed Income Notes and M Core Fixed Income Notes, debenture products available to wholesale investors. Payments of capital redemptions from these products were suspended on 11 March 2020 due to liquidity issues.

The Federal Court rules both firms were restrained from:

All advertising, promotion and marketing of the Mayfair debenture products; and

Using the below prohibited phrases in any advertising, promotion or marketing of any products, including on their websites and through sponsored link advertising, including, via Google AdWords and Bing Ads:

“term deposit”; “bank deposit”; “capital growth”; “certainty”; “fixed term”; and “term investment”.



The Court declined to restrain the defendants from issuing and accepting new investments in the Mayfair debenture products.

The Court also ordered Mayfair Platinum and Mayfair 101 must post the following notice on their websites, and give a copy of the following notice to each prospective new investor in the Mayfair debenture products:

“The Mayfair 101 Group of companies reminds investors prior to investing in the products offered by the Mayfair 101 Group that: