ASIC inquiry dispute continues as Labor appears in Senate

Senator Andrew Bragg has been accused of “political grandstanding” with his demands for ASIC to present evidence to a Senate inquiry, as Senator Katy Gallagher appears in the Senate to provide an explanation.

Labor senator Gallagher, representing the Treasurer, was requested to appear in the Senate on 2 August to provide an explanation relating to the Senate Economics Reference Committee inquiry into the ASIC investigation and enforcement actions.

The inquiry was delayed after ASIC failed to provide documents requested by the committee on 18 July 2023. Labor then defended ASIC and said it was “very rare” that ASIC should have to provide this information publicly.

Senator Gallagher said ASIC has offered to provide the information on an in camera basis using non-confidential information and recommended Liberal senator Bragg accept this offer.

“I suggest to Senator Bragg that the in camera briefing offered is the most appropriate next step to allow the committee to assess ASIC’s concerns.

“If Senator Bragg continues to insist on the release of these documents, in spite of this offer, then that will show he is only interested in political grandstanding and media headlines.”

Responding in the Senate, Senator Bragg accused ASIC of wishing to keep information in the dark from the public.

“We have been asked to do this inquiry and to do it in public, to do this in sunlight, and what the government and ASIC is trying to do is push this under the covers and into the dark. They want to cover up the governance issues on the commission, they want to allow ASIC to interfere in the parliamentary process and they don’t want these closed case files to be examined by the Senate.

“Therefore we can’t do our job and we cannot investigate why ASIC is deficient in law enforcement.”