Zenith acquired by FE fundinfo

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Zenith Group, including Zenith Investment Partners and Chant West, has been acquired by fund data provider FE fundinfo.

In a joint statement, the firms said the acquisition would bring together two leading fund data and research providers in the APAC region and Europe with a complementary set of asset manager and adviser-focused services.

The acquisition was subject to regulatory approvals.

FE fundinfo chief executive, Hamish Purdey, said: “As factors such as increasing regulation, the growth in ESG [environmental, social, and governance] investing and the development of new technology all continue to revolutionise the global funds industry, there is a greater need than ever for advisers and asset managers to have access to the very best data, ratings and research to allow their clients to make the most of the opportunities in this new landscape.

“Zenith Group holds an enviable reputation in Australia; not only for the quality of both their research and consulting services, but also for their impressive technology and data capabilities.

“Combined with our own expertise, data, technology and ratings services, we will be able to further support and meet the needs of the global investment industry and deliver new and even more innovative solutions for our clients.”

Also commenting, Zenith CEO, David Wright, said the acquisition was an opportunity to expand its research, data, and technology solutions offering to Australian clients and gave it an opportunity to explore a global reach.

“There’s excellent alignment of values and purpose across the two organisations, and a belief that together, we can create a really compelling, premium service for advisers, fund managers, super funds and institutional clients,” he said.

FE fundinfo is the owner of Money Management and sister publication Super Review and established an office in Sydney in 2014. The firm is headquartered in the UK and has offices in France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, India, Hong Kong and Singapore.