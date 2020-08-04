XY Adviser to launch crowd fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Financial adviser social network, XY Adviser, is launching its first equity crowd fund to allow members to own a piece of the company today.

XY started in 2013 as a blog for advisers and was now a platform that facilitates conversations between financial advisers globally to learn from each other and drive the evolution of financial advice.

“We believe great financial advice is the most valuable thing people can buy, and we're on a mission to build the tools advisers can use to share and learn from one another, to deliver great advice,” XY said.

Members of XY were able to access web events, post jobs to the network, advocacy support, and discounts.