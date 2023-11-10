Winners of the Women in Finance Awards 2023 revealed

More than 30 winners were crowned at this year’s Women in Finance Awards, including eight from the broking industry.

Momentum Media (parent company of Money Management) hosted the seventh annual Women in Finance Awards 2023 on Friday night (10 November) at a black-tie gala ceremony at The Star in Sydney.

Run with the support of principal partner Mortgage Choice (part of the REA Group), the awards program provides national recognition and champions women who have made outstanding contributions to the finance industry, while propelling the industry forward.

More than 650 members of the finance industry attended the gala ceremony this year to cheer their peers and network with leaders of the industry.

Australian stand-up comedian, and television and radio presenter Claire Hooper assumed emcee duties and provided light and laughter throughout the evening.

A total of 31 winners were chosen out of 246 finalists this year after Momentum Media received over 565 submissions across 29 submissions-based categories.

Click here to view the full list of winners.

The coveted Excellence Award (given to the highest-scoring winner from the individual award categories) was won by Trenna Probert this year.

Probert took home the award as the highest-scoring individual award winner after having been named Thought Leader of the Year earlier in the evening. Probert was recognised for her work establishing Super Fierce - a social enterprise focused on helping women get a better deal on their super and for championing economic security and a fairer super system.

The inaugural Outstanding Contribution Award – a special award that recognises the contribution the recipient has made to the industry and financial wellness throughout their career – was presented to Foxton Financial founder and managing director, Brooke Hepburn-Rodgers.

Hepburn-Rogers is an SMSF Specialist Accountant and Tax Agent with over 22 years’ specialist experience and has spent her career dedicated to improving SMSFs.

The financial advice industry was well represented, with Sufficient Funds financial adviser Cara Williams walking away with the Financial Adviser of the Year award, while Apt Wealth Partners received the Wellness Program/Initiative of the Year award.

Other winners of the Women in Finance Awards 2023 included representatives from the tax and banking professions, broking industry, as well as CEOs, executives, principals, entrepreneurs, and young leaders and rising stars.

Recognising all the winners, Annie Kane, managing editor of mortgages, commented: “We were thrilled and honoured to celebrate so many amazing women and companies at the Women in Finance Awards 2023 on Friday - congratulations to all of the remarkable winners!

“The winners exemplify the true essence of excellence, innovation and leadership in the finance industry and showcase the amazing work being done by this minority. We hope that by bringing together and championing these remarkable women and companies, we’re not only giving credit where it’s due but also providing inspiration to the next generation of aspiring female professionals in the finance space.”

Money Management and Momentum Media would like to thank all of their partners for their invaluable support, including:

Principal partner: Mortgage Choice

Platinum partners: ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Intuit Quickbooks, National Australia Bank, Westpac

Gold partners: Adelaide Bank, AFG, BOQ Business, Finance Brokers Association of Australia (FBAA), Liberty, LoanOptions.ai, Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), MoneyPlace, outsource Financial, Plenti, Resimac, The Tax Institute

Wellness partner: Run Rocket Run

Research partner: Agile Market Intelligence

Charity partners: Breast Cancer Network Australia, Invictus Australia

