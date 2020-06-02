Warakirri AM appoints BDM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Warakirri Asset Management has appointed Scott Curtis to its retail distribution team as business development manager, as the firm continues its expansion in the Australian retail market.

In the newly-created role, he would responsible for expanding Warakirri’s relationship with high net worth and retail advisory markets in NSW and Queensland.

Curtis had over 14 years’ experience working in financial services across commercial and business development roles.

He joined from Liverpool Partners where he worked in the origination team, which helped source private investments in the mid-market.

He had also worked in business development roles at Microequities Asset Management, Business Spectator, and in the operations team at Macquarie Bank.

The appointment comes as the firm opened its Sydney office where Curtis would be based, along with Joe Marassa, head of marketing and product.

He would report to Stuart Devlin, head of distribution.