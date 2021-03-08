TAL Risk Academy adds estate planning course

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Life insurer TAL has added a new course on estate planning to its TAL Risk Academy.

It would run until the end of March 2021, with the Estate Planning Masterclass held on 29 to 30 March and all courses available on demand.

Scott Hoger, TAL national technical manager, said including estate planning in a customer’s advice journey could provide significant value to clients.

“Having a comprehensive estate plan in place is one of the most important things people can do for themselves and their loved ones,” Hoger said.

“However, estate planning can be an overwhelming and confusing process that people can tend to put off until later in life.

“Financial advisers have a deep understanding of their customers’ circumstances and financial goals, and they are well placed to support customers with their estate planning needs.

“We believe that advisers who embed estate planning into their core business offering will differentiate themselves from others in the market.”

Hoger said the course could help advisers meet their obligations under Corporations Law and the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) code of ethics.

“Having the appropriate tools to understand an adviser’s role in the estate planning process is crucial,” Hoger said.

“The four-course program includes estate planning fundamentals, with options to study the estate planning processes, technical strategies and techniques that advisers can use with their customers.”