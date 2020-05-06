SMSFA appoints Burgess as deputy chief executive

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) professional body, the SMSF Association (SMSFA), has appointed industry veteran and technical specialist, Peter Burgess as deputy chief executive and director of policy and education, effective from 1 June, 2020.

Burgess had worked at the SMSFA as technical director for three years before joining SMSF administrator SuperConcepts in 2013 as general manager, technical services and education, and had also previously served on the SMSFA board.

John Maroney, SMSFA chief executive, said Burgess had built up a well-deserved reputation across SMSF policy and technical issues.

“His presentations at National Conference are always a highlight of that event, with Peter holding the rare honour of having addressed every conference,” Maroney said.

Burgess said he was excited to be re-joining the body at a time of enormous change in the industry, not solely because of COVID-19, but also other recent superannuation and advice reforms.

“At such an important and pivotal time for the SMSF sector, I am looking forward to bringing the experience and technical knowledge I have accumulated over many years to the table and making a positive contribution to the growth of the association and the sector,” Burgess said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at SuperConcepts. It’s not every day you get the opportunity to assemble and then lead a team with the collective experience and expertise of the SuperConcepts technical team.”

Lara Bourguignon, chief executive at SuperConcepts, said Burgess had played an instrumental role in mentoring their team and left behind a legacy of technical expertise and client focus.

“We wish Peter all the best in his new role and look forward to continuing our close relationship with him and the association in the future,” Bourguignon said.

“Having established our business in the market over the past few years we are now looking to the next chapter to continue the great work of our technical team in training and industry advocacy, strengthening our relationships with industry partners and continuing to lead in industry opportunities.”