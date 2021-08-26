SGH appoints medical tech fund analyst

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Boutique fund manager SG Hiscock & Company has appointed Sophie Smith to the role of investment analyst, working on the recently-launched SGH Medical Technology fund.

Smith would directly report to portfolio manager, Rory Hunter, who said strong investor demand had driven the need for growing the capabilities of the fund.

“The domestic medical technology sector is growing exponentially. Sophie will work with the portfolio management team as they look to identify the most exciting opportunities in the industry, with a focus on high-quality growth companies,” Hunter said.

“As demand for diagnostic testing and healthcare services grows, we expect to see governments continue to incentivise innovation in the industry, resulting in fertile ground for emerging medical technology investment opportunities.

“We’re anticipating strong demand in the space for some time, and to have Sophie on board so soon after inception of the Fund is an exciting development for our clients.”

The fund invested in a mix of established and start-up medical technology companies, listed and unlisted, in Australia and New Zealand, and typically held between 40 and 60 investments.

According to FE Analytics, the fund had currently lost 2.79% but was only launched a month ago.