MyStates appoints new CEO

MyState has appointed Brett Morgan, current chief executive of BNK Banking Corporation, as its new CEO and managing director to succeed Melos Sulicich.

In the announcement made to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the company revealed he would begin his new role at the start of the next year, with a fixed renumeration of $625,000 per annum, including superannuation.

Morgan was also appointed as country head branch banking, marketing and private clients at ING Vysya Bank in India, which was 40% owned by ING Group.

He returned to Australia in 2014 for family reasons and took up the role of divisional CEO at Inloop, an Australian technology business developing and operating financial technology, data and digital marketplace businesses.

Morgan had extensive digital banking experience and held a number of key executives roles at ING Direct, where he served for 15 years, and he was selected after “extensive search process that included well qualified and experienced bank leaders in Australian and New Zealand”, the firm said.