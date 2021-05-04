Midwinter gets new chief commercial officer

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Former AMP and AXA Wealth Management executive, Steve Davison has been appointed as chief commercial officer at Midwinter Financial Services.

Midwinter’s parent company, Bravura Solutions Limited announced Davison’s appointment today noting that he was joining from Singapore-based Fintech, Better Trade Off, which has been developing digital financial planning services.

It said his previous experience included senior roles across AMP and AXA’s wealth management, transformation and advice divisions.

Commenting on the appointment, Bravura chief executive, Tony Klim, said: "We are delighted to welcome Steve as the chief commercial officer for Midwinter".

“This new role would involve building on the combined Midwinter and Bravura offering, supporting the needs of existing and new clients and pursuing opportunities to expand the Midwinter business in Australia and internationally.

“An accomplished senior executive with diverse experience in digital platforms, SaaS, fintech, financial advice, sales and corporate strategy, we are confident Steve’s appointment will strengthen our existing capabilities and experience in the financial advice market.”

The appointment followed the departure of Jeff Hall from his position as Midwinter’s chief operating officer in April.