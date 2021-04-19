Hall departs as Midwinter CEO

By Mike Taylor

20 April 2021

Money Management Original

Midwinter Financial Services chief executive, Jeff Hall, has parted ways with the company.

Hall has confirmed his departure to Money Management saying that after navigating the acquisition of Midwinter by Bravura, he believed it was time to go.

Bravura announced its acquisition of Midwinter in 2019 with Hall having joined the company shortly ahead of the transaction after having spent seven years with Ernst & Young.

He had previously been general manager at research and ratings house, van Eyk and had put in time at COIN Software and Accenture.




