Lonsec appoints new CEO

Ratings house Lonsec has appointed former Xplore Wealth chief executive Mike Wright into the same role, effective from 5 July, 2021.

He had left Xplore Wealth in April, which was acquired by HUB24 via a Scheme of Arrangement, completed on 2 March, 2021.

Mark Spiers, Lonsec chair, said, “Mike's unique blend of leading teams to develop and implement client-oriented growth and service initiatives along with his strong industry relationships and knowledge were exactly the leadership attributes that we were seeking.

“By continuing to stay close to our clients Lonsec has enjoyed significant growth across all its business units and I am excited to be able to work with the great team at Lonsec to continue to build on this.”

Wright had also worked for Westpac/BT Group where he held senior executive roles with Westpac's retail and business banking, and was state general manager of Queensland before leading the Advice business at BT.